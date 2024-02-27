DO you believe in the dark arts?

X account, @detikseram recently shared a series of anonymous messages of how a woman decided to take revenge on her former classmate with the help of dark arts.

In her anonymous post, she disclosed that her former classmate in her university used to enjoy making fun of her appearance and this insults would cause her to cry in the room.

“Once he started talking, he would insult me in front of everyone. He said my face was disgusting and I was skinny like a mummy. He also said I was ugly, and I suffered for 5 semesters because of him,” she confessed.

Unfortunately for her, no one stood up for her. This made her even hateful of her former classmate and all she could think was “wishful” ideas.

“Every time I saw him, I wished he had been struck by a car and died.”

One day, she made the decision to “execute” her visions of seeing Farid suffer rather than just hope for them. So she confessed she resorted to black magic on her former classmate with the assistance of a black magic practitioner.

She went on to say, “I received texts every day in the Whatsapp group of my old classmates informing me that Farid was experiencing agony, that he was losing weight, and that his body was getting smaller. That made me really delighted to know.”

She ended her post asserting, “I know I’m sinful to God, but my grudge lives as long as he is not dead.”

