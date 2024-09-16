THESE days, there have been many complaints of being paid less, thus not being properly compensated for their hard work and even noticing new hires being paid more despite still being tasked with the same workload.

A woman recently vented her frustrations upon finding out a new hire in her department was given a higher starting salary through X confession account @meinmokhtar.

The anonymous 27-year-old said she has been working at her current job for a year, earning a basic salary of RM2,500, excluding her allowance.

Being in a more senior position due to her experience, she found out that the new hire that she has to train is earning RM3,400, making it RM900 more than her basic pay.

Feeling the rug being pulled from under her, the worker expressed how she “lost” her motivation to work.

ALSO READ: M’sian working 12 hours a day with RM1.5k salary vents about toxic employer

Netizens were divided on the issue, bringing up how employees should keep information on their salaries private and confidential to avoid issues the worker is currently facing while others have advised her to negotiate her salary.

“Salary negotiation is also a skill set when it comes to a job. A lot of people are afraid to bring it up with their superiors. Experience is also another,” a X user explained.

However, other commenters speculated if the new hire may be paid based on her level of experience and citing other factors ranging from additional skillsets to higher qualifications.

Meanwhile, netizens also shared instances of being in a similar situation.

“This is how i feel when i found out my teammate earns two times more than me, our workload is almost the same, but I have to handle a lot of new stuff, so mine was a lot harder until I got anxiety. Then, I resigned, of course,” a commenter replied.