WHEN some of us can entrust our neighbours to keep a watchful eye on our homes while we are away, others are not so fortunate.

According to a TikTok post by @wiwinsya, imagine her horror when she returned home after a month-long vacation only to discover that her neighbour had transformed her porch into a garden with chilli plants.

The residents who lived nearby had repeatedly warned the neighbour to stay away from her porch.

Sadly, the man disregarded their warnings and carried on treating the house like his own chilli garden. He even promised other residents that he would respectfully inform @wiwinsya if he saw her.

Naturally, that did not happen.

In addition, the woman claimed that although it would have been easier, she chose to wait for the owner of the plants rather than simply taking the pots and plants out of the area out of consideration for good manners.

She further noted that she would usually visit the house every two weeks since it was purchased last year, but this time she didn’t go back for a month.

“It’s not in my budget to renovate either.”

The woman ultimately made the decision to move on, but she stressed that one should obtain permission before gardening on someone else’s property.