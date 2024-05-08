DID you know that a survey by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research has estimated that 2.4 million of the 13.3 million registered motorists in the country exhibit “furious anger” while driving?

Motorist known as Lailaisabella70 took to TikTok to share her rather traumatising experience with a road bully who not only tailgated, honked but also flipped his middle finger at her.

In her one-minute dash cam video, the road bully first began by honking at her when the traffic light turned green, disregarding the fact that there was another car moving in front of her.

The driver then began tailgating her car.

“The driver began to follow me closely. I tried to go as fast as possible and if there was an opportunity to cut, I would. But he continued to tailgate.”

To make matters worst, she noticed from her rearview mirror that he was slamming his steering wheel in anger.

“At the time, I wanted to run far away from him because I was full of fear. My heart was beating so fast.”

The woman added she was clueless on what to do but did not want to stop her car as she was worried the road bully might do something to her.

The road bully then flipped his middle finger at her.

“What if I was pregnant or had a heart attack or anxiety? If I collapse?” questioned the woman in her video.

Thankfully Lailaisabella70 reached her location safely, but had to ask her client for 10 minutes in order for her to calm down.

“If you were in my place, what would you be thinking?” she added.

Her TikTok video which has since hit 1.1 million views has been flooded with comments from netizens advising her on what to do if such a situation arises again.

Many informed her to drive to the nearest police station.

“I experienced something similar but with a boy on a motorcycle. To avoid them next time, just drive to the police station. I’m sure they won’t bother you after that,” advised a TikTok user.

“If I’m in this situation, if I’ve exhausted all ways and the driver is still disturbing me, google the closest police station and make a report, easy. Driving your car fast is dangerous as well,” said another.

