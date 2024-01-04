Middle generation console refresh

IN the 10 years since the release of Grand Theft Auto V, the game has sold over 190 million units as of November last year. The game reportedly took over US$250 million (RM1.18 billion) to develop and market, and in the span of its existence, it has made an estimated US$8 billion in profit.

Although one of the most expensive games ever developed, it has made hand over fist in ROI.

The next entry in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto VI will launch next year, and its release will be the equivalent of an adrenaline shot right into the heart of the game industry.

Major stakeholders are more than aware of this, especially the console makers. First up in the list of companies preemptively preparing themselves is Sony.

Recently, it was reported that industry analysts are expecting the company to launch the Pro model of its PlayStation 5 (PS5) later this year, as the current PS5 is entering the “latter stage of its life cycle”, in the words of Sony senior vice president Naomi Matsuoka.