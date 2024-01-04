Middle generation console refresh

IN the 10 years since the release of Grand Theft Auto V, the game has sold over 190 million units as of November last year. The game reportedly took over US$250 million (RM1.18 billion) to develop and market, and in the span of its existence, it has made an estimated US$8 billion in profit.
Although one of the most expensive games ever developed, it has made hand over fist in ROI.
The next entry in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto VI will launch next year, and its release will be the equivalent of an adrenaline shot right into the heart of the game industry.
Major stakeholders are more than aware of this, especially the console makers. First up in the list of companies preemptively preparing themselves is Sony.
Recently, it was reported that industry analysts are expecting the company to launch the Pro model of its PlayStation 5 (PS5) later this year, as the current PS5 is entering the “latter stage of its life cycle”, in the words of Sony senior vice president Naomi Matsuoka.
The report tracks with the same timeline that Sony launched the PlayStation 4 Pro.
“There seems to be a broad consensus in the game industry that Sony is indeed preparing a launch of a PS5 Pro in the second half of 2024. And the company will want to make sure to have a great piece of hardware ready when GTA VI hits in 2025,” said Serkan Toto, CEO of consultancy firm Kantan Games.
Others who are also allegedly privy to information within Sony are echoing the same sentiments, such as Giant Bomb reporter Jeff Grubb.
“That PS5 Pro leak is almost certainly real based on what I’ve heard now, and obviously I’m not the only one out there saying that, but I can throw my ‘confirm, confirm, confirm’ into the ring for everybody,” he said, suggesting that the new PS5 console refresh with stronger hardware may come out this September.
In related news, the new, slim version of the PS5 was officially launched in Malaysia on Feb 20, with the Sony Store for Malaysia listing the older PS5 models at discounted prices.