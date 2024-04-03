Styles almost joined Mean Girls movie musical cast

HARRY Styles was under consideration for a role in the Mean Girls movie musical, as revealed by directors Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The directors mentioned that they had the idea of casting the musician in a specific role, emphasising the iconic lines and humorous moments in the film. Jayne and Perez playfully discussed the possibility of Styles taking on the role of Glen Coco, suggesting that he could have added his own flair to the character.

During the conversation about memorable lines, Jayne and Perez joked about the importance of certain phrases, such as “You go, Glen Coco”.

They considered the idea of Styles playing Glen Coco and shared their amusing thought process, imagining how Styles could have contributed to the film’s humour and iconic moments.

Based on the 2018 Broadway musical and the 2004 film of the same name, the Mean Girls movie introduces a new generation of Plastics. Tina Fey, who wrote both the original film and the musical, announced plans for the musical movie in January 2020.

The main cast, revealed in December 2022, features Angourie Rice as Cady Heron and Renee Rapp reprising her Broadway role as Regina George.

The film, which has become a cult classic since its premiere almost two decades ago, topped the box office on its opening weekend in 2024.