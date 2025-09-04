AN Indonesian netizen has taken to r/malaysia to express heartfelt gratitude to Malaysians who have been ordering food deliveries online to support Indonesian delivery riders during ongoing protests.

“I want to say a big thank you to our Malaysian friends.

“Some Malaysians have been ordering GrabFood from Indonesian restaurants, whether it’s out of solidarity, to show support for Indonesians who are protesting, or just to give our ojek drivers some relief. Whichever it is, it means a lot.”

She added that while the gesture may seem small, it carried huge meaning for struggling riders.

“It might seem like a small gesture for you, but for my poor countrymen you really showed kindness and cross-border friendship. On behalf of many Indonesians who noticed this, thank you so much.”

The post struck a chord with Malaysians, many of whom chimed in to share their own small acts of support.

One Redditor wrote: “Just bought four of paket nasi kuning telor for them, don’t know if I managed to convey what I meant.”

Another shared how even a modest contribution felt impactful: “I did my part. RM40 being able to feed a lot of people really put me into perspective. Wish I could do more but I’m really happy I did it.”

Others highlighted the deeper bond between both nations. “Indonesia and Malaysia are very much family-like. We say things to each other, but when others are in need, we help them regardless.”