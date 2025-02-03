FOOD reviews exist to ensure eateries maintain their standards as well as boost their reputation attesting to their gastronomical creations and service based on what the customer says.

However, should a customer be compensated based on a subjective review of how much the the food and beverage prepared are worth?

A local man who left a bad review on an eatery’s Google page and got a full refund but the situation did not receive much applause online.

In a Facebook post by Lawak Pecah Perut, the man identified as Mohd Zailee and his family dined in a restaurant at the Danau Kota area and ordered three dishes, two beverages and a dessert.

According to the post he ordered white rice and ‘masak merah’ beef, noodle soup without toppings, rice with a omelette, watermelon juice, apple juice and mango with sticky rice, altogether priced at RM48.40.

Zailee claimed he had to order the rice and omelette because he requested for the noodle soup to not have any chilli but his request was allegedly ignored.

A screenshot of the review stated that the food tasted average and expensive.

“We ordered the food – it arrived late. The eatery smelled like a garbage bin. May you go bankrupt,” said the review.

Even in the eatery, Zailee loudly remarked to his wife that the food was not tasty and how expensive it was.

After the review was posted, the eatery responded, telling him that he did not have to pay if the food was not deemed tasty and asked him to personally reach out to them for a refund.

“Please watch your words because it hurts others worse than food that is not delicious,” the eatery said.

Zaillee took up the eatery’s offer and got his money back then deleted the review.

Netizens vehemently disagreed with Zailee’s actions, considering that he already ate the food and believed he should have brought up his grievances about the food to the eatery owner themselves rather than posting the review.

Some users also consider the meal to be priced accordingly.

“This pricing seems to be standard. If the food did not taste good, maybe complain to the eatery for them to improve. What is the point of a menu if not to check the price of something?” a user asked.

“(The eatery) did not need to refund you since the foods has been eaten already. If you feel of the food was not worth it, do not go there next time and just boycott it,” a user commented.

“I support the (restaurant).

“They are morally upright as they are willing to refund even though there is no law that requires a refund for food that did not taste good,” a netizen said.