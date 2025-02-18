RELATIONSHIPS require effort, compromise, and open communication from both parties.
But what happens when a person is forced to choose between their girlfriend and their own mother?
A heartbreaking post shared by Xuan Play’s Facebook page tells the story of an anonymous man caught in this dilemma.
His mother, recently diagnosed with cancer, needs him to accompany her to hospital treatments.
However, he and his girlfriend both work in another state, and she insists that he stay with her instead.
Shockingly, the girlfriend believes that his 70-year-old mother should take care of herself, stating that cancer treatment is a personal responsibility and not the son’s duty.
“She believes that one’s original family (parents) and their future family (spouse/children) are two independent entities—my responsibility lies in caring for my future family, not in taking care of the previous generation.”
She also argues that parents choose to have children, and raising them is their duty, so they should not expect anything in return.
ALSO READ: M’sian wants boyfriend to buy her iPhone 16, gets called out
But the man explained that his situation was different—his mother is a single parent who raised him alone after his father passed away when he was just a year-old.
“I am her only child. Now she’s 70 and battling cancer—how could I possibly let her face this alone?”
His girlfriend’s stance has left him deeply confused and questioning himself.
“She insists that a 70-year-old mother should learn to be independent, saying there are many elderly people still working. She even accused me of being too dependent on ‘outdated’ filial piety values.
READ MORE: M’sian dumps girlfriend over lavish spending, RM50k debt
“But am I really wrong? I’ve always believed that taking care of an aging mother is the right thing to do. Yet, in my girlfriend’s view, this has somehow become an ‘ethical mistake.’ She sees my care for my mother as misguided, while I find the idea of expecting a 70-year-old cancer patient to be self-reliant completely unreasonable.”
The post quickly went viral, sparking outrage among Malaysian netizens, many of whom criticised the girlfriend’s lack of empathy and urged the man to prioritize his mother.
“Why would you still want such a selfish girlfriend?” commented Leong Siew Yie.
“Go back and take care of your mother. If your girlfriend’s mother ever needs help in the future, just remind her of her own words,“ said Simon Lim.
“You only have one mother, but you can have many girlfriends,“ said Sammi Lee.