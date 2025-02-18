RELATIONSHIPS require effort, compromise, and open communication from both parties.

But what happens when a person is forced to choose between their girlfriend and their own mother?

A heartbreaking post shared by Xuan Play’s Facebook page tells the story of an anonymous man caught in this dilemma.

His mother, recently diagnosed with cancer, needs him to accompany her to hospital treatments.

However, he and his girlfriend both work in another state, and she insists that he stay with her instead.

Shockingly, the girlfriend believes that his 70-year-old mother should take care of herself, stating that cancer treatment is a personal responsibility and not the son’s duty.

“She believes that one’s original family (parents) and their future family (spouse/children) are two independent entities—my responsibility lies in caring for my future family, not in taking care of the previous generation.”

She also argues that parents choose to have children, and raising them is their duty, so they should not expect anything in return.

