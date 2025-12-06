  1. Viral
WHILE many teachers quietly endure under appreciation, one international school educator has had enough — after receiving a measly amount as a “Token of Appreciation”.

In a post on Threads, the teacher shared a snapshot of her so-called “Token of Appreciation” letter from her employer, which awarded her RM85 for exceeding her Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in 2024.

“Perfect work, always on time, KPI above 90%, but this is what I get? What can you even buy with RM85?” she wrote.

The woman who works at an international school said that the amount left her feeling insulted — not rewarded.

“Decision: Resigned.

“Don’t let your dignity be dragged down by a company like this,” she declared at the end of her post — a line that’s resonating strongly with readers.

Her experience struck a nerve with many Malaysians, who jumped into the comments to share similar stories of disappointing recognition at work.

“Been there. Big company, publicly listed on Bursa Malaysia. Even with top-notch KPIs, they only gave an annual increment of RM60,” one user wrote.

“I’ve experienced the same — even worse, I got just RM50. Hahaha. So I figured, might as well not bother working after that. Started job hunting... then I left,” said another.

“It’s kind of funny — working yourself to the bone, exhausted, and all you get is RM85,” added @elena_raisya.

