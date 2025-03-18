A recent incident where an elderly man allegedly slapped a 21-year-old non-Muslim student for dining at a convenience store during Ramadan has sparked discussions nationwide.

With the case now under police investigation, Malaysians have posted their fair share of views on social media.

Among them is Rasyidah, a well-known RTM news anchor recognised for her fluency in Mandarin.

In an Instagram post, she emphasised that Ramadan is a test for those who fast and should not be used as a reason to confront others publicly.

“During Ramadan, many of my Chinese friends hesitate to eat in front of me, and I wonder why. If they’re worried that I’ll be affected, it feels like they’re underestimating my willpower.

“My faith isn’t so weak that it’ll crumble just because someone eats in front of me! (I started fasting at five, okay? Back then, my primary school friends drank syrup right in front of me!)

“But if they’re doing it out of respect, I appreciate the thought. Still, if it makes them uncomfortable, they really don’t have to go that far,” she wrote.

“Apparently, some of them have been stopped from eating in public by fasting individuals before, which is why they’re now hesitant.

“I won’t comment since I wasn’t there to witness it. But recently, I saw a video where a Chinese person was slapped just for eating in public—that left me speechless.

“Ramadan is a test of faith—a personal test, not a test for others. Even if someone is Muslim, they should politely advise in private. If the person doesn’t listen, report it to the authorities instead of resorting to violence.

“There’s no need to put others down just to lift yourself up,” she stated.

Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments.

“You are right! No matter the religion, its rules are a personal act of respect for one’s faith. I refrain from eating beef and lamb due to my religion, but many of my friends do, even in front of me. It doesn’t matter! As long as I have the self-discipline not to eat, that’s enough,” one user called pinkshadepanda_choon_yean commented.

“Your faith and values are very righteous. Your perspective is correct—it’s about self-reflection, not judging others,” uncle_joshua_loh wrote.