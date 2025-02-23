AMIDST the current wave of crocodile sightings along the banks of the Klang river, a group of Filipino tourists managed to catch a glimpse of the feared reptile swimming in Port Dickson recently.

In a couple of TikTok videos posted by wanderglambites, today, the first 33-second video showed the saltwater crocodile casually swimming along the beach close to the popular tourist township.

While in another 52-second video, the reptile is seen swimming in a different direction.

To a comment by a TikTok user, when asking on whether the sighting actually took place in Phillipines since those speaking in the background spoke Tagalog, wanderglambites replied: “We are a group of Filipinos. We don’t speak Malay.”

The recent sighting should serve as a stern reminder for visitors planning to swim along Port Dickson’s famous beaches.

