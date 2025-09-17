Brazil’s Bolsonaro hospitalised with severe hiccups and low blood pressure

BRASÍLIA: Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was urgently hospitalised under police guard after falling ill while under house arrest on Tuesday.

His son Flavio Bolsonaro reported the 70-year-old experienced a severe bout of hiccups, vomiting, and low blood pressure.

Flavio described the situation as an emergency and asked everyone to pray that it is nothing serious.

Bolsonaro’s wife Michelle confirmed on Instagram that he was receiving intravenous medication and undergoing medical examinations.

The far-right leader was convicted and sentenced last week to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup against leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after his 2022 election defeat.

His legal team has stated they will appeal the conviction.

Bolsonaro had visited the hospital just days earlier to have eight skin lesions removed and sent for biopsies.

His doctor Claudio Birolini noted the former president was quite weak and had developed slight anemia, probably due to poor nutrition over the last month.

Bolsonaro has undergone multiple operations in recent years due to complications from a 2018 stabbing in his stomach. – AFP