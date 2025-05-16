Singapore Airlines to reward staff with over 7 months bonus

PETALING JAYA: Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be rewarding its employees with a profit-sharing bonus of 7.45 months.

This is following the record $2.8 billion net profit for the past financial year, which ended on March 31, 2025.

According to aviation newsletter One Mile at a Time (OMAAT), its record profit was boosted by a one-off non-cash accounting gain from the merger between Air India and Vistara.

Meanwhile, according to The Straits Times, SIA said it can confirm that employees will receive a profit-sharing bonus in recognition of their dedication and hard work in FY2024-25.

“This is based on a longstanding formula that has been agreed with our staff unions,” SIA was quoted as saying.

The 7.45 month bonus is lower than the 7.94 month bonus which the employees received a year ago but higher than the 6.65 month bonus back in 2023.

