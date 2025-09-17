Trump announces rare Republican midterm convention for 2026

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump announced that the Republican Party will hold a convention ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, a rare move outside the typical four-year presidential cycle.

The Democratic opposition is also reportedly considering holding its own midterm convention according to several US media outlets.

Trump stated on his Truth Social platform that the Republicans are organising this event to showcase their achievements since the 2024 presidential election.

He confirmed that the time and location remain undecided but promised it will be quite the event and very exciting.

A Democratic Party spokesperson told The Hill news site that several options are on the table for next year including hosting a large-scale gathering before the midterms.

Control of Congress will be up for grabs in the November 3, 2026 election with Republicans currently holding narrow majorities in both chambers.

All US House of Representatives seats and a third of the Senate are up for election with political maneuvering and fundraising already well under way.

Trump has launched an unusual pressure campaign to get Republican-led states to redraw their electoral maps given that the White House occupant’s party typically loses seats in midterms.

Texas moved first by enacting new district maps that are expected to flip up to five seats from Democrats to Republicans.

Democratic leaders in California have initiated a redistricting push to offset the Republican gains in Texas though it will first be put to a state-wide referendum.

Missouri’s legislature has also passed new maps seeking to add one more Republican House seat though that effort may also face a state-wide vote.

During Trump’s first term in office, Democrats won back the House in the 2018 midterms leading to two years of tense intra-party negotiations on government funding and other legislation. – AFP