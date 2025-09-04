Trump defends US strike on Venezuelan boat allegedly carrying drugs

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump defended a United States military strike on a Venezuelan boat he alleged was transporting illegal narcotics.

Trump confirmed the operation during a press briefing in the Oval Office alongside visiting Polish President Karol Nawrocki on Wednesday.

He stated the targeted vessel carried massive quantities of drugs but offered limited operational specifics.

The president characterised Venezuela as a very bad actor in regional security matters.

This statement followed official US reports confirming eleven fatalities resulting from the military engagement. – Reuters