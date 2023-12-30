Russia will take retaliatory steps against decision to seize its assets: Kremlin

MOSCOW: Russia has already evaluated any potential “retaliatory steps” it can take if the country’s assets are seized, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Peskov made the remarks while commenting on Washington’s proposal made within the G7, where it urged working groups to explore ways to seize Russian assets worth US$300 billion, reported Xinhua.

“We have analysed all possible retaliatory steps in advance,“ Peskov said, adding that Moscow will do everything to serve its national interests.

He noted that Russia will fully take into account the “unpredictability” of its counterparties, and their “tendency to violate international law”.

Peskov said Russia has compiled a list of Western assets that it can confiscate in response to a potential decision to seize its assets.

He stressed that any “legal theory” that would reportedly allow the confiscation of Russian assets would essentially be “pseudolegal”, adding that such a decision would undermine the trust of other countries in the United States and the European Union, as well as the global economy as a whole. - Bernama, Xinhua