Trains collide in Indonesia's Bandung, 3 killed, including steward

BANDUNG (West Java): The Bandung Regional Search and Rescue Office (Basarnas) has deployed its team to evacuate victims of a train collision in Bandung, West Java, on Friday, reported Antara.

Bandung Basarnas head Hery Marantika said the rescue team is evacuating victims of the train collision between the long-distance train, Turangga Train, and the local commuter line train, Bandung Raya Train.

The trains collided on the railway near Cicalengka Station in Cicalengka sub-district, Bandung, at 6.03 am local time.

Hery said the evacuation is conducted by several parties, including the state-run railway company, PT KAI.

He said Basarnas had deployed two teams, one tasked with conducting evacuation while the other in charge of collecting data of victims at the Cicalengka Regional Public Hospital.

KAI's vice-president of Public Relations, Joni Martinus, said around 287 passengers were aboard the Turangga Train and 191 people on the Bandung Raya Train.

He revealed that a steward had died in the collision.

“We can confirm that the incident has resulted in one casualty, a steward. We have moved the victim’s body to a hospital,“ Joni said

He further revealed that the Operational Area 2 (Daop 2) of KAI in Bandung had taken action to respond to the incident, including evacuating several derailed coaches.

The Turangga Train was operating a seven executive-class coaches and one panoramic coach.

“Based on the latest information, all of the passengers are safe,“ Joni said.

He extended an apology to passengers for the service disruption. -Bernama