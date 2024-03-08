Babysitter released on bail after alleged abuse of two-month-old

PETALING JAYA: A 36-year-old babysitter accused of abusing a two-month-old girl has been released on police bail, according to Johor Baru South OCPD Asst Comm Raub Selamat.

The woman, arrested on July 22, was held under suspicion of causing a fracture to the baby’s thigh, The Star reported.

“She has been released on police bail after her remand period came to an end last Wednesday (July 31),“ he was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: Police arrest babysitter suspected of abusing baby girl

“We are in the process of completing the investigation paper on the case before handing it over to the deputy public prosecutor.”

The arrest followed a report about the infant’s injury, which occurred after being left in the care of the babysitter in Bandar Dato Onn.

The babysitter had been remanded from July 22 to July 28 under Section 31(1)(A) of the Child Act 2001, which addresses ill-treatment, neglect, abandonment, or exposure of children.

ALSO READ: Ex-babysitter gets fine, community service for endangering child, leading to her death

Babysitter arrested for alleged abuse of two-year-old boy

Babysitter arrested over alleged abuse at childcare centre

Court postpones sentencing of pregnant babysitter charged with endangering baby