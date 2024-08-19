Istiqomah’s next-of-kin claims body at Melaka Hospital

MELAKA: Family members of murder victim Istiqomah Ahmad Rozi claimed her body from forensics unit of the Melaka Hospital today.

They arrived at around 11.40 am today before they departed with her remains at 2.10 pm. They declined to speak to reporters who were gathered at the hospital grounds.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the relatives who were at the hospital were given a briefing by the doctor on duty about the condition of the teacher’s remains.



“I think everyone knows that there are some parts that have yet to be found, so the body isn’t complete.

“The family can accept the situation after being briefed by the doctor,” he said when met by reporters at the hospital here today, adding that the remains will undergo funeral rites at the hospital before being taken for burial at Pasir Mas, Kelantan.

Ashari also said that currently only one suspect, former teacher Mohd Fadzly Ariffadzilah, 36, has been identified to be linked to Istiqomah’s murder and that investigations were still ongoing even though he was charged at the Alor Gajah Magistrate’s Court earlier today.

Istiqomah, who was reported missing on Dec 27, 2013, was confirmed to be the previously unidentified woman whose dismembered remains were found stuffed in a rubbish bin by the roadside of Alor Gajah-Tampin near Kampung Rimau, Pulau Sebang on Dec 31, 2023 through a DNA test done on her mother on Aug 2.

Fadzly and another suspect were subsequently arrested by the police on Aug 5.



