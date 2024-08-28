KD Pendekar salvage operation: RMN diver who died identified as Arman San Hermansa

JOHOR BAHRU: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) diver who died while carrying out a salvage operation to recover the wreck of the KD Pendekar, in the waters off Kota Tinggi, has been identified as Leading Seaman I Arman San Hermansa.

In a statement today, the RMN said the remains of the Arman San, who served in RMN’s Diving and Mine Warfare Headquarters (MSPPA), is at the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) here for an autopsy and will be taken to Lahad Datu, Sabah for burial.

“The RMN will ensure all forms of assistance and support will be channelled to the family of the deceased to face this difficult time,” the statement said.

“The RMN expresses its sympathies and condolences to the family members of the deceased. May the soul of the deceased be placed among the martyrs and believers.”

Meanwhile, the RMN said a special investigation board has been established to identify the cause of the incident.

KD Pendekar sank after experiencing a leak believed to be due to hitting an underwater object on Aug 25.

However, the quick efforts of the maritime community saw the rescue of all 39 crew members before the ship was completely submerged.