PETALING JAYA: A 60-year-old woman is believed to have been killed by an elephant while she was tapping rubber in Kahang, Johor.

Misirah Soliman’s lifeless body was discovered by Indonesian workers from a nearby oil palm plantation.

“Her body was already cold when it was found,“ the victim’s daughter, Norlaili Salleh told New Straits Times.

She stated that her son, who lives in Kluang, informed her that her mother had been attacked by an elephant.

She mentioned that her mother had been a rubber tapper from a young age.

“I cannot believe this has happened. Before this, there were times elephants would enter the plantation area behind my mother’s house,“ she was quoted as saying.

She accepted her mother’s passing but urged authorities to take measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

“In the past, Perhilitan came many times. At the edge of the village, there is even a forest reserve. Perhaps the elephants came here looking for food,“ she said.

The victim will be buried today.