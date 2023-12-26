10,000 Orang Asli in seven settlements in Gua Musang cut off by landslide, floods

GUA MUSANG: Approximately 10,000 Orang Asli of the Temiar tribe residing in seven settlements around this district are cut off from civilisation after the Kuala Betis-Gua Musang road was hit multiple disasters including landslides, a collapsed bridge and floods due to continuous rain since Friday.

Galas assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim said the affected settlements were Pos Tohoi, Pos Bihai, Pos Belatim, Pos Balar, Pos Gob, Pos Simpor, and Kuala Betis.

“Two temporary relief centres (PPS) have been opened in Kuala Betis since Sunday to accommodate about 100 victims from the Temiar tribe affected by the disaster,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Syahbuddin said residents who were not involved in the evacuation but were cut off also received food supplies sent by the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) using lorries operated by members of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) since yesterday due to the rising water levels that only such vehicles could traverse.

“We are monitoring the situation from time to time with the authorities to ensure that all needs and food supplies reach the affected households,” he said.

Meanwhile, Orang Asli resident from Kampung Jenot, Roma Manan, 37, said besides moving to nearby PPS, residents also sought refuge on a hill in Kampung Lambok, Kuala Betis.

“The Orang Asli living near the Betis River have made early preparations to build shelter houses on the hill. Since the rain did not stop yesterday, they have all started moving there,” he said.–Bernama