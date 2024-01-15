Cook fined RM10,000 for transferring RM126,000 into his account

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court imposed a fine of RM10,000 on a cook here today after he pleaded guilty to transferring RM126,000 belonging to a woman into his bank account last year.

Judge Azrul Darus meted out the sentence on Ng Kah Lun, 20, and ordered him to serve 12 months in prison if he failed to settle the fine.

Ng was accused of concealing or transferring the RM126,000 belonging to a 39-year-old woman into his HSBC bank account at the PUNB branch, Stesen KL Sentral here between March 21 and 22, 2023.

He was charged under Section 424 of the Penal Code which provides for an imprisonment of up to five years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case the woman had lodged a police report for being scammed by an unknown individual impersonating a Touch N Go officer on March 12, 2023

The woman had transferred RM258,000 to several bank accounts, including RM126,000 to the accused’s HSBC account on March 21 and 22 last year.

In the course of investigations, Ng admitted that the HSBC account belonged to him and he had lost the ATM card but had not reported the matter to the bank.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Raihanah Abd Razak requested a sentence befitting the offence as it involved a large sum and to serve as a deterrent.

The accused, who was unrepresented, appealed for only a fine. -Bernama