Only a handful of cops with issues, involved in crime, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: In a reassuring statement, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has emphasised that only a handful of officers and policemen are grappling with issues and engaging in criminal activities.

He asserted that the public need not be alarmed and can trust the police force to conduct transparent investigations into criminal cases involving its personnel.

Razarudin highlighted that every personnel undergoes stringent supervision, with constant oversight by their respective supervisors and the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has its methods to apprehend those implicated in criminal activities.

“Of the 137,000 personnel, not even 2 percent are involved in disciplinary offenses or criminal involvement due to the vigilant supervision by superior officers.

“As an example, 15 minutes before going on duty there is a comprehensive ‘roll call’ briefing by the supervisors, which includes the proper use of firearms,“ he told Bernama recently.

Razarudin underscored the significance of the ‘roll-call’ briefing among police officers as a preventive measure against deviations from duty.

He was commenting on the recent apprehension of two policemen, a Constable, and a Lance Corporal, suspected of being involved in the robbery and rape of a private college student in Bukit Ampang View last Tuesday.

Yesterday, Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that the two patrol officers were suspended pending the completion of the investigation into the case.

Razarudin added that he has issued directives to all District Police Chiefs nationwide, urging them to closely supervise their respective officers and members.

Reflecting on the gravity of the situation, Razarudin, however, questioned the necessity of reevaluating the entire police training module based on the actions of two problematic policemen.

Razarudin explained that in the dynamic realm of law enforcement, every officer and personnel must strictly adhere to procedures and instructions, as each individual has pledged an oath to steer clear of drugs and criminal activities.

“However, despite the oath and supervision, as mere humans, we cannot escape from making mistakes,“ he said.

Razarudin asserted that PDRM maintains an unwavering stance and will not compromise with officers or personnel involved in criminal activities.

He assured the public that any such instances would undergo transparent investigation, and urged the public to fully place their trust in the police force.

“For example, PDRM took immediate action in the case of the policeman accused of the fatal hit and run of a secondary school student. We did not compromise or conceal the matter, we charged him under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

In December 2023, a senior police officer with the rank of DSP was arrested in connection with a fatal accident involving a fifth-form student near a school in Meru, Ipoh.

Addressing the recent case of four policemen who were detained for suspected processing of ketum for personal use, Razarudin said the inquiry is ongoing, including comprehensive urine screening tests.-Bernama