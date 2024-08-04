Only one offence on price control detected as of yesterday - KPDN

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has only recorded one case involving price control error under the Festival Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) for Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 since it was implemented on April 5.

KPDN’s Enforcement Division Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Section director Zubir Hamsa said the findings were the result of inspections carried out at 2,425 premises across the country involving 42 premises at the wholesale level and 2,383 at the retail level, as of yesterday.

“There was only one case so far. This shows that the majority of traders comply with the set price controls and we will continue to conduct inspections until the end of SHMMP on April 19,“ he said when appearing as a guest on BernamaTV’s Apa Khabar Malaysia programme today.

Regarding the food supply ahead of Aidilfitri, he said the KPDN had held discussions with agencies under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to ensure sufficient supply of necessities in the market at reasonable prices.

According to him, the discussion was held a month earlier before this festive season involving agencies such as the Department of Veterinary Services, the Department of Fisheries, the Department of Agriculture, the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority and the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia.

Besides, Zubir said consumers can also make a report and channel complaints to KPDN if they find there is an increase in the price of goods sold by traders.

“When consumers find that the price has changed, for example yesterday RM8.90, today RM9.40, and the next day RM10, so this is a trigger (indication) for users to report and complain to KPDN.

“If there is a need, we will conduct an investigation within 24 hours for items involving prices and supplies... and this is the purpose of enforcement officers being on the ground during the festive season,“ he said.

In the meantime, he advised consumers to compare prices before purchasing, choose reasonable prices and avoid supporting traders who deliberately raise the price of goods excessively.

“To traders, this Raya holiday we (KPDN) are on duty, we will be in every market, supermarket and so on. SHMMP is in effect, don’t give the excuse of not knowing, not having time,“ he said.