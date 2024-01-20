Procurement cartel: MINDEF to cooperate fully with MACC - Mohamed Khaled

KOTA TINGGI: The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) will fully cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), until the investigation into the ‘procurement cartel’ case, involving construction work worth more than RM9 million at a Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) camp in Johor, is completed.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said he hoped that appropriate action would be taken against those involved, to serve as a lesson to all parties.

“There is an investigation; let the MACC investigate so that the appropriate actions can be taken.

“As Defence Minister, I welcome and will cooperate with the MACC, and I hope this will serve as a lesson so that approved government projects reach their targets,” he told reporters, after officiating the Sedili Kota Tinggi MADANI Community Carnival, at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sedili Besar, here today.

He said this when asked about three individuals who were remanded for seven days, starting yesterday, to assist in the investigation into the ‘procurement cartel’ case.

Yesterday, the media reported that the three men, aged 28 to 47, who are believed to be the masterminds of the ‘procurement cartel’ involving construction work at an RMN camp in the state, were remanded to enable an investigation under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

The three men were arrested by the Johor MACC at 6 pm on Thursday (Jan 18), after they were believed to have made false claims and were the masterminds of the cartel, involving 13 supplier companies which manage construction work at the camp.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khaled, who is also the Kota Tinggi Member of Parliament, said that the construction of four Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) polyclinics - in Kluang, Johor; Seberang Takir, Terengganu, Sungai Petani, Kedah; and Kuantan, Pahang - will be implemented this year.

“The polyclinics will be built this year; now we are making specifications and will open for tenders,” he said when asked about the progress regarding the construction of the polyclinics.

Previously, Mohamed Khaled reportedly said that he would focus on the welfare of members and ex-servicemen by improving ATM health services this year.

Apart from the construction of the four ATM polyclinics, the armed forces’ health services will also be strengthened with Health IT Systems in each Armed Forces Hospital, as well as Specialist Outreach Clinics and Mental Health Programmes. - Bernama