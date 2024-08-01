Zayn Rayyan’s murder case was never halted, says Ayob Khan

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation into Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin’s murder is still ongoing even though there are no new developments or leads at the moment, said Deputy Inspector General Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix).

“We are still investigating the case. We never halted it at any point. If there are any new developments we will share it with the media,“ he said when asked to comment on the investigation which was started exactly a month ago today.

He was speaking at PDRM’s joint venture implementation steering committee meeting with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia at Bukit Aman here.

Yesterday, Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan was reported as saying police have received feedback from Interpol regarding a database check on some general information obtained in the course of the investigation.

On Dec 5, 2023, Zayn Rayyan, an autistic six-year-old boy, was reported missing from his home at the Idaman Apartment in Damansara Damai.

The following day his body was found near a stream about 200 metres from the apartment block. An autopsy revealed injuries to his neck and body, concluding that he had been murdered. -Bernama