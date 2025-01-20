PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh has offered to provide pro bono legal services for the disabled victim who was assaulted at Padang Astaka Pasar Tani in Terengganu.

In a Facebook post, Akmal was seen speaking to the 47-year-old man’s wife on Sunday (Jan 19), confirming that he would help her husband get justice after he was mercilessly beaten at the market.

The Merlimau assemblyman said he had contacted the Umno Youth legal team for the case and had also confirmed that the legal team would meet with the victim’s wife in “one to two days.”

“Most importantly, I want justice for the (victim), and we will also look at every angle to ensure those involved will face strict punishments.

“So, you do not have to think about the costs. The Umno Youth (division) will help cover it,” he said in his Facebook reel.

Akmal also expressed his dissatisfaction with the arrest of only three individuals following the incident, alleging that there could have been more involved in the assault.

He added that he and the Umno Youth legal team do not want to charge the perpetrators under the provided act if possible, but instead, want to charge under a heavier act.

Last Friday (Jan 17), a mentally disabled man was assaulted at the farmer’s market in Chukai, reportedly because his motorcycle accidentally crashed into one of the stands, causing the vendor’s items to topple over.

Since then, three individuals, aged 18 and 60, have been detained by the police, and three witnesses have had their statements recorded, according to Acting Kemaman district police chief DSP Wan Muhamad Wan Ja’afar on Saturday (Jan 18).

Today, a 40-year-old man was remanded for three days over his alleged involvement in the assault.

