PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has called on the authorities to provide an update on the investigation into comedian Harith Iskander and social media user Cecilia Yap over their alleged remarks about Islam.

In a Facebook post, Akmal said while he supported the action taken against the three radio announcers, added that the laws should apply to everyone equally.

“I support the action taken against the three DJs who made insensitive remarks about the Hindu community.

“As I have previously stated regarding the “Pak Cik Jagung” issue, we cannot accept the norm of acting first, apologising later, and considering the matter resolved. A proper punishment must be imposed on them, and no one should be exempt from consequences—regardless of religion, race, or nationality.

“I also want to ask the authorities: If these three DJs have been investigated and punished by their employer, what is the progress on the cases of Cecilia Yap and Harith Iskander, who allegedly mocked Prophet Muhammad and Islam?

“Laws should apply to everyone equally, not selectively based on the influence of powerful individuals.”

On Jan 18, Harith joked on Facebook that his faith was “shaken” after seeing the word “ham” in a coffee shop menu selling “Ham Sap Kopi” to which Yap left a comment under the post, sparking online ire for allegedly disrespecting the sanctity of Islam.

