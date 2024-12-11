PETALING JAYA: The Defence Ministry has been asked to treat the recent bullying case at the Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) seriously, due to the numerous number of bullying cases reported at the institution, said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post, today, His Majesty stressed that the bullying culture must not be allowed to persist, as it not only harms the well-being of trainees but also damages the reputation of higher education institutions in Malaysia.

“I want the Defence Ministry to take this matter seriously because bullying has occurred multiple times at UPNM,” Sultan Ibrahim said, referring to a recent incident where a UPNM trainee sustained serious injuries including cracked ribs and spinal injuries, allegedly inflicted by a senior student.

Admitting to having undergone military training in his youth, Sultan Ibrahim stated that while rigorous training is standard in the military to build mental toughness and courage, it should never extend to bullying or abuse that causes physical harm or death.

“This is an inhumane act,” he said, adding that this was not the first bullying case at UPNM; previous incidents had even resulted in the death of a trainee.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim met Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin at Istana Negara.

Police investigation began after a first-year student at UPNM sustained serious injuries, including fractures to his ribs and spine, allegedly caused by a senior student who reportedly stepped on him.

This incident occurred on October 21, just a day before another UPNM student suffered burns, reportedly from being pressed with a hot iron by senior students.

