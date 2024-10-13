GISBH: PDRM probing potential militant jihad brainwashing of rescued children

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is investigating potential militant jihad brainwashing of children rescued from welfare homes linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that police are now investigating claims that the children were shown militant videos while they were at the welfare homes.

“The investigation is now heading in that direction (screening of militant videos) although throughout the investigations and press conferences, I did not touch on the issue before.

“However, these children were indeed shown videos related to their leader, Abuya, while they were at the welfare homes,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Yesterday, Selangor Islamic Affairs and Innovation Development Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah, while speaking at the 21st Hafiz College Convocation in Klang, said that the ​​militant jihad idea was believed to be instilled in the children rescued from the welfare homes.

He said the application of the elements was done through video screening during the children’s free time.

According to Mohammad Fahmi, it is based on information he obtained from PDRM.



