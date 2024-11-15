North-South Expressway fatal accident: Lorry driver detained

PETALING JAYA: Police have nabbed a 40-year-old lorry driver following a three-vehicle accident that killed a 33-year-old motorcyclist and injured two others near KM69.5 of the North-South Expressway.

According to The Star, Kluang deputy OCPD Supt Nik Mohd Azmi Husin said that the accident occurred as the lorry, loaded with fertiliser, was en route to Johor Bahru from Kluang.

He said the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to crash into the highway’s central divider.

The lorry then veered into the opposite lane and capsized, along with the container it was carrying.

He said the rear end of the lorry was then hit by a car travelling along the lane while a motorcycle crashed into the overturned container.

The motorcyclist sustained fatal head and body injuries and died at the scene, while the car’s driver, a 25-year-old man, suffered leg and body injuries, and his 26-year-old wife sustained head injuries.

Their one-year-old baby, who was also in the car, escaped unharmed.

Police have taken the lorry driver into custody to assist in investigations under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The crash, which happened around 7.30am today (November 15), circulated widely on social media through photos and videos.

The tragic accident follows a similar incident in Bukit Mertajam, Penang, where a container fell from a trailer and crushed a car at a traffic light, killing a 21-year-old woman and severely injuring a 25-year-old man just a day earlier.

