RM1.56 bln investment projects approved for Perlis industrial zone

KANGAR: Two investment projects worth RM1.56 billion have been approved for the Lembah Chuping Industrial Zone (CVIA) near Padang Besar, according to Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli today.

The approvals came from the CVIA Development and Investment Management Committee (JPPPCVIA), chaired by the Perlis State Secretary, he said.

However, the state government has yet to disclose the investors’ identities as the projects remain in early stages, with confidentiality and funding still being finalised.

“Caution is necessary to protect all stakeholders involved,” Mohd Shukri said during a session at the Perlis State Legislative Assembly.

He added that Phase 1 infrastructure covering 440 acres is complete and ready for incoming investors, with JPPPCVIA closely monitoring all planning and project approvals to ensure high standards.

Separately, Mohd Shukri said the Sanglang Integrated Jetty (SIJ) project is expected to begin after Phase 1 of the Perlis Inland Port (PIP) starts full operations in the first quarter of 2026.

The SIJ project aims to boost Perlis’s logistics, tourism, aquaculture and fisheries sectors by improving jetty facilities for commercial and cargo vessels. It is projected to create 3,000 jobs.

Development of PIP is progressing rapidly, with Phase 1 operations slated to start on Sept 22. The port will enhance regional economic growth by serving as a strategic logistics hub, facilitating trade between Malaysia and Thailand.

“With PIP operational, it will complement key projects within the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER), including CVIA, Chuping Agro Valley, NCER Agribio Economic Zone and Perlis Super Fruits Valley,” he said. - Bernama