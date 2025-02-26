PETALING JAYA: Efforts to capture a crocodile spotted in Sungai Klang have intensified, with authorities setting a second trap near Seputeh after the reptile was last seen in the area.

The Federal Territories Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) has been working for six days to secure the estimated three-metre crocodile, now using live chickens as bait.

ALSO READ: Croc spotted in Klang river close to Mid Valley shopping mall

Perhilitan director Ishak Muhammad confirmed that both traps remain in place, with the first still positioned near a shopping mall, New Straits Times reported.

“The first trap remains near the shopping mall.

“We also decided to use live chicken in a bid to attract the animal,“ he said, urging the public to avoid activities along the river until the crocodile is captured.

He mentioned that drones are still being used to track the reptile’s movements.

Earlier, heavy rain on February 23 hampered efforts, as rising water levels and strong currents made the operation more challenging.

The crocodile was later spotted about two kilometres upstream near Brickfields.

The sighting of the crocodile went viral on February 20, prompting a crowd to the bridge between Mid Valley and KL Eco City.

Earlier, Perhilitan had used chicken meat before switching to duck meat in an attempt to lure the crocodile.