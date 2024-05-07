SELANGOR FC (SFC) star Faisal Halim has begun his training regiment at the Selangor FC’s training centre over the past two days, focusing on fitness and physical conditioning as he recovers from injuries sustained from an acid attack on May 5.

Speaking to Harian Metro, SFC team manager Mahfizul Rusydin Abdul Rashid expressed his happiness with the positive progress shown by the Harimau Malaya winger.

He stated that Faisal is currently undergoing a tailored ‘conditioning training programme’ to restore his fitness levels after a period of rest due to injuries.

“There is no on-field training with other players; he (Faisal) is only undergoing fitness and physical training because he is still in the healing process and we need to be careful,“ he explained.

“He is only training in the gym.

“He also does some light jogging outside by the field, but only slow jogging. Personally, I think he has been showing great fighting spirit to recover quickly.

“This actually helps strengthen his mental, psychological and physical state after what happened. We will monitor him from time to time and try to help him as much as possible,“ he said.

The SFC player had to rest for almost two months after being attacked with acid by two unidentified individuals.

As a result of the incident, Faisal suffered fourth-degree burns and had to undergo four surgeries to treat the affected body parts.

The manager highlighted the positive impact of Faisal’s return to training on team morale, particularly as SFC prepares for a crucial FA Cup quarter final match against Kuching City FC at the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) stadium tomorrow night.

In the first match at the Sarawak state stadium last week, the Red Giants lost 1-2 to Kuching City FC.

As such Nidzam Jamil’s squad must win with a two-goal advantage to advance to the FA Cup semi-finals this season.

