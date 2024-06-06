IF you are from Penang, then you would understand the importance of a delicious bowl of hokkien mee (or for the Klang Valley folks out there, prawn mee).

But anyone can understand this woman’s frustration after she forked out RM20 and only to end up getting just plain noodles and broth for her prawn mee order.

Taking to the Facebook group 吃的平台 to vent her frustration, the woman posted a photo of her prawn mee which she had ordered from a restaurant in Johor Bahru via a food delivery platform.

In the photo accompanying her post, it showed the woman paying RM19.90 for the prawn mee.

But in the subsequent photo, all that was given to her was a bowl of plain noodles, another bowl of soup and what seemed to be a packet of chilli. The familiar presence of juicy prawns, tau foo pok (deep-fried fluffy tofu puffs), egg, and deep-fried shallots were nowhere to be seen.

“To the owner of the stall, I do not know whether you’re able to sleep at night but I know I can’t. I paid RM19.90 just for a ‘kosong’ prawn mee? No ingredients at all and it is just soup, noodles, and chilli?

“The staff at this restaurant are completely incompetent, they never pay attention to the remarks in the order? There have been issues with my orders several times before, and I overlooked them thinking maybe you were just busy during lunchtime, but this time it is too much to serve me plain noodles directly?” vented the woman in her post.

The post has since elicited interest from netizens who were dismayed by the sight of the measly looking prawn noodles.

Many netizens were also puzzled as to why the woman would continuously order from the restaurant despite the employees messing up her previous orders.

“The restaurant seems to be sleeping soundly, but even though you’ve noticed the problem, you still end up buying from them anyway.”

“I also admire your courage and perseverance. Despite encountering issues with your orders multiple times, you continue to give them a chance,” commented another.

“What would you do if you were in the customer’s shoes?

