IN less than 24 hours, our beloved Malaysia will be celebrating its 67th Independence Day.

In 67 years, so much has changed but a few things will forever remain: Our passion for our cuisine, a beautiful blend of various faiths, historical landmarks, and most importantly, our spirit of togetherness.

In conjunction with National Day, we rounded up a couple of folks to share on what makes them proud to be Malaysian.

Qirana Nabilla Mohd Rashidi, 25:

“Being Malaysian is truly a blessing to me. Where else can you find dishes like nasi lemak, roti canai, and mee kari all at one place, with that authentic taste reminiscent of home-cooked meals from our moms and grandmas? It’s truly a 10/10 experience! While it may sound cliche, despite our different backgrounds, races, and cultures, we all share a deep sense of patriotism. When I watched the Olympics badminton game at Mamak, people of all races cheered together under one flag.

“And when my car broke down on my way to Ipoh, a kind Chinese uncle stopped to help me. This experience really shows the spirit of unity and support that makes Malaysia special. Though we sometimes have disagreements like siblings, we come together when it matters.

“On this 67th Merdeka Day, I am deeply grateful to the heroes who have fought and struggled to ensure we can sleep peacefully at night. And that, I am proud to be a Malaysian.”

Thiviya Tharshini, 29:

“I come from a multiracial family, with a Muslim sister-in-law, family friends and an uncle who is Chinese. Growing up in such a diverse environment, I was exposed to different cultures from a young age. So, there is a chance that I may have taken it for granted.

“Because, recently, we had two visitors from America, and before they left, they expressed their awe at how harmoniously we coexist with so many races and cultures.



“They also remarked on our warmth, hospitality and how soft-spoken we are with guests. They were especially touched by our Malaysian custom of serving others first when seated for a meal. This has always felt “normal” to me as a Malaysian, but when I put myself in their shoes, I understood why they were so amazed.

“We’d rarely hear anyone call Malaysians snobbish. Beyond our rich blend of food, art and music, it’s about the shared values that bind us together, making us uniquely Malaysian.”

Yong Choy Peng, 47:

“Being a Malaysian fills me with pride because of our rich cultural diversity. We are a vibrant blend of various ethnicities, each contributing unique traditions, foods, and festivals that enrich our shared identity. Our nation stands as a testament to the power of unity in diversity, where Malays, Chinese, Indians, and other communities coexist harmoniously.

“What truly sets us apart is our ability to communicate across cultures, with many Malaysians fluent in multiple languages. This linguistic diversity allows us to connect with one another on a deeper level, fostering a sense of belonging and mutual respect.”

