TOUGH times, most of us have experienced it one way or another.

So if you came across a stranger going through a tough situation, would you walk away or would you try to help the person out?

Kind samaritan Abu Hurairah Roslan took to his Facebook account to share his encounter with a Chinese man at a local petrol station.

At the payment counter, he couldn’t help but overhear the conversation between the man and the cashier. I have RM3. Can you add an additional RM10 from my debit card?” inquired the man to the cashier, his face appeared rather forlorn.

Roslan noticed that the man seemed to be in an emergency and appeared rushing somewhere. To make matters worse, the man’s card could not be used despite several attempts.

The man persisted, questioning the cashier, “I see there is RM18 in the account. Why can’t it be used?”

In the end, the man had no choice but to give the cashier the RM3 that he had with him.

Having overheard the entire transaction, Roslan was overcome with pity. He quickly cancelled his own transaction and went out to find the man.

“Hi, sorry. Are you short of money? It’s okay. I’ll help okay?”

“I’ll help you because RM3 isn’t enough to refuel,” said Roslan, in hopes of comforting the man.

The man, understandably shocked by this offer, kept on apologising to Roslan, stating that he was in a rush to return to Tanjung Malim as he had an emergency.

When the man opened his fuel tank, Roslan swiped his card at the machine and set it to “full”, before returning to his own car.

Suddenly, the man ran up to Roslan.

“Hey. Why did you fill it up? Why? You... you,” uttered the speechless Chinese man before he burst into tears.

“I can’t believe this. You just came and helped like that. Give me your number. I’ll pay you back when I get my salary. Sorry.”

Roslan patted the man on his back and said “Relax, bro. I’m alright with it. In my religion, we are taught to help people.

“I was happy to see him smile and be calm again. We even exchanged phone numbers,” he wrote towards the end of the post.

Facebook users flooded his post with comments, many in tears after reading about his encounter.

“Alhamdulillah. I hope everything is alright. I read it all the way through. I was so moved that it brought tears to my eyes.”

