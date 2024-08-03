When our loved ones pass away, it’s only natural for us to hold on to things that remind us of them.

TikTok user @_nhdy18 shared a heartbreaking post of how she has been keeping a plate of chicken sambal in the freezer made by her late mother for the past four years.

In her post, she attached two pictures: one of her mother’s last plate of chicken sambal and the second picture was her mother’s grave.

“Are there people who keeps food in the freezer for years? I’m that person. That is because this is the dish that my mom cooked for the last time. Although it hasn’t been touched or eaten, I still keep it in the freezer.

“Many people have asked me why haven’t I thrown it out but to me, as long the plate doesn’t crack or break, let it sit in the freezer, even for four years,” captioned @_nhdy18 in her post.

She also explained that she has left everything in the house that belonged to her mum as it is.

“Even her clothes are neatly kept in the wardrobe. If I miss her too much, I look at them. Maybe there’s still a hint of her ‘scent’ remaining,” she added.

In the comment section, a few TikTok users shared that they also kept things that their late mothers made.

“The curry puff my late mum made is still in the fridge, I miss her so much,” shared TikTok user @feayraa.

“I still keep the jar of fried anchovies my mum made. It’s been three years, let it go bad, it’s okay,” commented @nb_belles.

