EMPLOYEE benefits, it is a crucial bit provided by employers to attract potential candidates.

And the benefits offered may vary, some as general as mandatory benefits such as maternity leave to the highly-sought after remote working, health and wellness allowance and even company stock options.

But one recent job advertisement in Singapore has created ruckus amongst netizens online with its very special “6-day work week with Sundays off” listed under its benefits.

In a screenshot of the ad which was posted onto the Facebook group, LinkedIn Memes For Go Getter Teens, the company boasted the benefit of a “work-life balance”, where the employees would be able to enjoy a consistent six-day work week.

“Enjoy a consistent six-day work week with Sundays off to recharge,” said the statement in the ad.

The work place for this logistics sector job is in Ubi.

The job ad has since amused plenty of social media users, amassing over 10,000 laughing responses and more than 300 comments from netizens in disbelief by the ‘benefit’ offered by the company.

Many commented on how a six-day work week was considered a work-life balance.

““Sundays off to recharge’’ Yeah cause you would literally just sleep all day since you have no more energy to do anything else at that point,” commented Zhia Rempola.

“I think they meant work-life unbalance,” said Leslie Steiner.

Many also questioned the “competitive SGD3,000 salary”, adding how could one survive on such a monthly wage.

“So this pays approximately 15.62/hr to pretty much control your life (because you’ll spend all Sunday running errands and sleeping to recharge).

“I hope to God that no one applies for this. Can anyone actually live on this? Food/housing/Utilities/etc,” said Cathy Alia La Rousse.

