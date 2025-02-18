Japan is renowned for its safety and honesty, where lost belongings often make their way back to their owners, untouched.

A Malaysian woman recently experienced this firsthand when she accidentally left her iPad outside what appeared to be a halal ramen restaurant in Japan.

TikTok user @_intanizzaty shared a video detailing the nerve-wracking experience. She had unknowingly left her iPad behind at the restaurant where she dined. Realizing her mistake later, she was overcome with distress, even breaking down in tears.

To make matters worse, she was unable to contact the restaurant as it had already closed for the night at 10:30 PM.

However, the next morning, as she and her husband returned to the location, he spotted the iPad still sitting atop a signboard outside the restaurant. Without hesitation, he ran ahead to retrieve it and handed it back to a relieved and grateful @_intanizzaty.

In her caption, she revealed that this wasn’t the only time she had lost something on the trip—she had also left behind her bag but managed to get it back as well!

“Ya Allah, the safety in Japan is truly incredible! That’s why I never skip traveling there every year.

“However, this trip had its share of mishaps—I accidentally left behind my iPad and my bag. Alhamdulillah, I managed to recover both! I was really worried someone might take them, especially since the shop was crowded with people lining up to eat.

“But the Japanese have such a strong sense of minding their own business that even if they see a misplaced iPad, they won’t take it—because it doesn’t belong to them.”

