PETALING JAYA: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has reassured consumers that Pei Pa Koa-flavoured food products are generally safe, but should be consumed in moderation.

This advisory follows a recent incident where Malaysian ice cream chain, Inside Scoop, withdrew its Pei Pa Koa flavoured ice-cream due to concerns raised by neighbouring country’s Health Ministry (MOH).

Pei Pa Koa, also known as Pi Pa Gao, is a traditional herbal syrup used to relieve coughs and soothe sore throats. It is classified as a Chinese Proprietary Medicine and is regulated by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

ALSO READ: Inside Scoop issues apology, recalls Pei Pa Koa ice cream flavour following MOH rebuke

According to Channel News Asia, the SFA clarified that Chinese herbal products are often used in small quantities as ingredients or flavourings in food.

These products must comply with SFA’s safety standards and should not be marketed as treatments for medical conditions.

“In view of the low levels of each herbal ingredient in the food, Pei Pa Koa-flavoured food products are unlikely to have any food safety issues,” SFA reportedly said.

ALSO READ: MOH orders halt to sale of ice cream laced with cough syrup

“Nevertheless, consumers are advised to consume such products in moderation.”

Pei Pa Koa, manufactured by the Nin Jiom Group, includes honey and various herbs such as the bulb of the Himalayan fritillary lily, loquat leaves, pomelo peel and platycodon root, all common in traditional Chinese medicine.

On July 30, MOH issued an order to all shops selling ice cream laced with the traditional cough syrup ‘Pei Pa Koa’ (Cap Ibu dan Anak) to immediately stop selling the prohibited concoction, to protect consumers and public health.

Following this, Inside Scoop halted sales and removed promotional materials for the ice cream flavour.

The SFA stated it will continue to work with the HSA and the food industry to evaluate the long-term safety of herbal ingredients in food products.

ALSO READ: Cough mixture flavoured ice cream raises concern