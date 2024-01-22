Automatic B licence: Age limit, B2 licence ownership period need to be considered - Ahmad Zahid

PUTRAJAYA: Age limit and the ownership period of B2 motorcycle licences are among the factors that need to be considered before the proposal to automatically upgrade to a B licence can be finalised, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid said that this matter will be finalised in detailed meetings with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the Royal Malaysia Police’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) soon.

“What we discussed earlier is that there is a certain age limit, meaning the applicant must be 35 years and above, and they must hold a B2 licence for a specific period before being eligible for a full B licence. We will finalise this matter in the meetings with JPJ and JSPT,“ he said.

He said this at a press conference after an engagement session with Persatuan Motosikal Malaysia here today.

The licence issue was raised by participants in the engagement session, which was also attended by Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

In August 2023, Ahmad Zahid had proposed the automatic upgrade of B2 driving licences to a B licence, which was to be brought to the Ministry of Transport (MOT) for further evaluation.

JPJ classifies B2 riding licences for motorcycles not exceeding 250cc, while class B involves motorcycles exceeding 500cc.

During the engagement session, Loke stated that the decision to upgrade to a B licence automatically is not straightforward because JSPT statistics show that the majority of road accidents involve individuals aged between 16 and 35.

“We look at the data, if those who have just obtained a B2 licence are given a B licence, they may act recklessly. If they are a bit older, they may be more experienced besides having responsibilities to their families and so on,“ said Loke.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid stated that the number of motorcycle rider deaths due to road accidents increased by 10 percent in 2023, totalling 4,480 fatal accidents compared to 4,071 cases in 2022.

“What we have decided, based on the suggestions from the motorcycle association, is that when motorcycling events are held, they ask JPJ and MOT to engage with them and adopt some educational approaches,“ he said.

“This year, we are determined to conduct several programmes, including enforcement and education, and engagement with motorcycling associations to reduce the death rate by 50 percent by 2030,“ he said.

Additionally, Ahmad Zahid mentioned that the Cabinet had agreed to merge two Cabinet Committees under the Ministry of Transport, namely the Cabinet Committee on Traffic Congestion and the Cabinet Committee on Road Safety.

“At the High-Level Committee Meeting on Safety and Traffic Congestion this morning, we also decided to increase the frequency of meetings from once or twice a year to three times a year with the aim of obtaining the latest information on road safety and congestion issues,“ he said. - Bernama