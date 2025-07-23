Anwar: 85% of households see lower electricity bills despite tariff restructuring

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim clarified that although electricity tariffs were restructured starting July 2025, the majority of domestic users are actually paying less.

“Even though the tariff adjustment came into effect in July 2025, electricity bills have not increased for the people.

“In fact, due to lower energy generation costs, 85% of domestic users have seen a reduction in their bills — some by as much as 14% — compared to the first half of the year,” he said.

Anwar dismissed claims by irresponsible parties that the restructuring led to higher bills, saying such accusations are false.

“The tariffs may have changed, but since energy costs have dropped, the actual bills are now lower,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Anwar: RM100 one-off aid for all adults via MyKad from Aug 31

Anwar: Sept 15 declared public holiday in conjunction with Malaysia Day

Petrol to cost RM1.99 for Malaysians under targeted subsidy plan