Jualan Rahmah Madani allocation doubled to RM600m for 2025

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced that the government has doubled the allocation for the Jualan Rahmah Madani programme in 2025 from RM300 million to RM600 million.

“To expand the reach of the programme, the government is increasing the allocation to RM600 million this year,” he said.

The additional funding will be used to increase the frequency and coverage of the affordable goods initiative across all 600 state constituencies nationwide by the end of the year.

“We will also expand the range of essential items offered, providing the public with more options and better access to basic necessities at lower prices,” he added.

Jualan Rahmah Madani is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to reduce the cost of living through subsidised sales of essential goods.

