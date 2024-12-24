Police open investigation paper on cat deaths in UM

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened an investigation paper on the case involving cats reportedly killed in Universiti Malaya (UM), said Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa.

He said the investigation will also look into statements issued by animal activists reported by local media.

“The statements of the parties involved will be recorded this Thursday,” he said in a statement today.

READ MORE:

Mutilated carcasses of strays spark public outrage

UM feline killings: Private vet report claims cat Lily’s injuries caused by sharp object, not dog bites

UM feline killings: Police confirm injuries on cats consistent with wild dogs’ bites

Kelab Kucing Malaysia had called for a thorough investigation into the case.

Its president, Khalid Rashid, was reported as saying that Kelab Kucing Malaysia is not questioning the investigation conducted by the authorities but hoped that the case would be re-examined with the assistance of experts.

On Dec 22, police said the closed-circuit television footage revealed that stray dogs attacked the cats.

Police said the matter was referred to the Department of Veterinary Services, which verified that the injuries sustained by the cats were consistent with attacks by wild dogs.

ALSO READ:

22 cats in Universiti Malaya rescued following recent feline killings on campus

Is there a serial cat killer on the prowl in Universiti Malaya?

Outrage over brutal cat abuse at Universiti Malaya: limbs severed, stomach mutilated