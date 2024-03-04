AS Hari Raya Aidilfitri approaches, a spirit of forgiveness and renewal takes center stage.

This year, RHB’s Raya advertisement goes beyond the usual festive greetings, delivering a heartfelt message about the power of forgiveness based on a true encounter narrated by lawyer Ahmad Zaharil Muhaiyar.

The original video recording by Zaharil which went viral several months ago became the basis of the Raya advertisment.

The video opens with an actor potraying Zaharil, a lawyer, dedicating himself to the case of an accused mother. We learn she is charged with stealing a pencil box from her employee’s mini mart.

During the subsequent court proceedings, Zaharil who took on the case on a pro-bono basis passionately defending the woman accused of stealing a pencil box from her employee’s mini mart.

However, the seemingly minor offense piques viewers’ curiosity, raising questions about the circumstances that led the woman to steal.

Additionally, we witness Zaharil going above and beyond his legal duties. He doesn’t just represent the mother in court, but actively seeks the root cause of her actions. This dedication hints at the ad’s focus on empathy and understanding.

Furthermore, the plot takes a surprising turn when Zaharil visits a classroom and discovers the true reason behind the theft.

The mother stole the pencil box not for personal gain, but out of love for her son who had achieved first place in school and desired a reward.

Then, Zaharil uses his legal expertise to argue the mother’s case, emphasising the depth of her love for her child.

He challenges the audience to consider - wouldn’t any parent do anything for their child’s happiness?

Furthermore, the flashback reveals a touching scene between the mother and son, where she learns about his achievement and remembers her promise to get him a small token - a pencil box. This part further adds another layer of emotional depth to the story.

At the end, Zaharil’s efforts pay off. He successfully argues against the initial 7-year imprisonment, proving the mother’s actions were driven by love, not malice.

As a result, she receives a “Good Behaviour Bond,“ requiring only monthly check-ins at the police station.

The ad concludes by fast-forwarding 20 years. Zaharil, now attending a Hari Raya gathering, encounters a young lawyer.

It dawns on him that this lawyer is the very same boy whose mother he once defended.

This heartwarming twist reveals that the mother’s actions not only impacted her own life but also inspired her son to pursue a career in law.

Towards the end of the advertisment, Zaharil himself makes a cameo appearance.

RHB’s advertisement beautifully captures the essence of Hari Raya - compassion, forgiveness, and the enduring power of love. It reminds us that judging situations solely on appearances can be misleading, and that understanding the root cause of actions can lead to more just outcomes.

Ultimately, the ad leaves viewers with a powerful message: “Things that may be small to us, might be everything for others.”

The outpouring of comments beneath RHB’s Hari Raya advertisement is a testament to its successful storytelling. Viewers were captivated by the ad’s practical, believable, and humble approach.

Many viewers expressed their emotional connection to the ad. One user commented, “No matter how many times I rewatch it, I will always cry.” Another echoed this sentiment, stating, “This story is authentic and truly very touching.”