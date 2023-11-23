Social media activist group from Israel accuses Malaysia of antisemitism, attempts to create tension between M’sians and S’poreans

IN the wake of Malaysia’s strong support for Palestine amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, the Israel War Room Twitter page has levelled accusations of antisemitism against Malaysia.

The page allegedly claims that Malaysia is attempting to create discord between Malaysia and Singapore by alleging that Malaysia has “bullied” Singapore for its development with Israel’s assistance.

The tweet reads, “Exposed: Malaysian antisemitism. Wondering why online Malaysians express hostility towards Jews and the Jewish state? Let’s delve into Southeast Asian history, where Malaysia is accused of bullying its smaller neighbours. One notable instance is Singapore, their southern neighbour.”

The tweet goes on to mention how Singapore’s founding father, Lee Kuan Yew, credited Israel for helping create the Singapore Army, leading to accusations that Malaysia resents Israel for assisting Singapore in gaining independence.

“Today, Singapore boasts the strongest army in Southeast Asia, modelled after the IDF. Malaysians despise Israel for aiding Singapore’s success against the wishes of a neighbour seeking dominance.”

The tweet also highlights Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong crediting Israel for the development of the Singapore Armed Forces.

The post concludes with the claim that Malaysians harbour resentment toward Israel for assisting Singapore’s independence and prosperity.

Netizens were quick to respond, emphasising that Malaysians’ disapproval is directed at Israel’s actions in Palestine, not at Singapore.