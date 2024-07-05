KKB polls: Both early voting centres closed at 5 pm

HULU SELANGOR: The early voting process for the Kuala Kubu Baharu state by-election concluded today after two polling centres set up for the early voters were closed at 5 pm.

The two early voting centres, namely at the multipurpose hall of the Royal Malaysian Police College and the 4th Infantry Division of the Royal Signals Regiment, were opened simultaneously at 8 am.

The process involves 625 police personnel and 238 military personnel and their spouses.

According to the Election Commission (EC), the early voting saw a 96 per cent turnout as at 3 pm, thanks to the fine weather conditions in the morning.

EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh, as well as Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Pang Sock Tao and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Khairul Azhari Saut were also spotted monitoring the process at the two centres.

The by-election sees a four-cornered fight between Pang, Khairul Azhari, Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Independent Nyau Ke Xin.

It is being held following the death of the incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, due to cancer on March 21.

The KKB state constituency has 40,226 registered voters.

The EC has set the polling for the state by-election on May 11.

Eighteen polling centres with 74 channels will be open from 8 am until 6 pm on polling day, except for the polling centre at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Bukit Fraser, which will close at 2 pm.